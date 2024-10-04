Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Down 8.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 2,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Citizens Financial Trading Down 8.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Citizens Financial Company Profile

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

