CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,244 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

