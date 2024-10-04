CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $469.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $463.83 and a 200-day moving average of $449.95. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $361.02 and a 52 week high of $483.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

