CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Invests $301,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

