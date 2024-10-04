CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $168.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.49 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

