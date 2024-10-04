CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 140726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.