Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Shares Down 4.1% – Here’s Why

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 8,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 284,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company has a market cap of $41.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.61% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies stock. Lwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETY Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,405,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Clean Energy Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lwmg LLC owned approximately 3.27% of Clean Energy Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK.

