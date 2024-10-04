Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $14,161,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 83.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $243.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $251.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

