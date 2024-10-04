Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading 8.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) rose 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11). Approximately 881,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 403,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.65 million, a PE ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

