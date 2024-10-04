CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 4,596,920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 29,958,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Up 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. Equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $205,331.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock valued at $256,874. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 158,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 91,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CleanSpark by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.