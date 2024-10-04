Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $37,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K opened at $80.63 on Friday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,114,013.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,732 shares of company stock worth $79,115,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

