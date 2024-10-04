Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of Lithia Motors worth $30,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lithia Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $302.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.36 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.40 and a 200 day moving average of $272.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total value of $2,973,697.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,754,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,754,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

