Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 100,140 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 971,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,140 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $40,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,764,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 263,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,750.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.1 %

BROS opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

