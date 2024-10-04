Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,401 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $32,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth $67,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MKC. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

