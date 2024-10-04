Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,430 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of LKQ worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,923.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

