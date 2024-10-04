Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,805 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $36,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

