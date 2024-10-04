Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $34.09 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $34,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.25. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $1,002,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,901 shares of company stock worth $1,517,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

