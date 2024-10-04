Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $39.31 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $39,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 38.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,518,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,964 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,768,000 after buying an additional 1,233,618 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after acquiring an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,589.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,068 shares of company stock worth $1,252,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

SWKS stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.