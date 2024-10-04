Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $39.59 Million Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 176.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $39,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.8756 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.95%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

