Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $44.18 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,556,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,717 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $44,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Articles

