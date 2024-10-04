Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,275,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $40,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $61,585,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,029,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 8,856 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $276,572.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,652.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,029,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,271,826 shares of company stock worth $137,563,353. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.