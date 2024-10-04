Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,356,000 after buying an additional 317,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,257.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 240,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,135,000 after buying an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.39.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,083.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

