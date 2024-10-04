Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $28.16 Million in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,228,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPRO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Expro Group stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

