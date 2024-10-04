Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.86.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $605.82 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $611.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

