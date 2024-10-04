Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 63,372 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 309,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,372 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $40,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,483,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Paylocity by 35.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paylocity by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in Paylocity by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,974 shares of company stock worth $7,272,256 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY opened at $166.85 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $206.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.67.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.