Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,883 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 769,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $36,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Olin by 4.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olin by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

OLN opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

