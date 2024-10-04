Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $32.89 Million Position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,072,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,888,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Rubrik Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.61 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 437,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 437,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,281.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 493,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,529 shares of company stock worth $9,445,527.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

