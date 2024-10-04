Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,497,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $44,373,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after buying an additional 1,140,269 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,888,627 shares of company stock worth $790,397,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.58.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

