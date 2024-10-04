Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $40,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 167.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after purchasing an additional 110,730 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 202,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 70,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,026.00 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HLMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

