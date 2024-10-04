ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.97 and traded as low as $40.20. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 205.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
