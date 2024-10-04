ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.97 and traded as low as $40.20. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 3,900 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 25,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 42,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

