Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 419976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.34.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.