Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.22. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 4,549,871 shares traded.
Clover Health Investments Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.13.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.70 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clover Health Investments Company Profile
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clover Health Investments
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.