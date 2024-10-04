CMC Financial Group Purchases 28 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CMC Financial Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.1% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $416.54 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $314.00 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,292.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

