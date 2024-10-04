CME Group (CME) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/3/2024 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $177.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $195.00 to $198.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – CME Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2024 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2024 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $212.00.

8/20/2024 – CME Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

CME stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

