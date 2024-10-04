CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CME Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in CME Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,504.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. TD Cowen started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.77.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CME opened at $224.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.71. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $226.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

