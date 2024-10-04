CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.75 ($4.41) and traded as low as GBX 276.15 ($3.69). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 277.50 ($3.71), with a volume of 2,487 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CML

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £44.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,134.62 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Nigel G. Clark acquired 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £19,810.10 ($26,498.26). 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.