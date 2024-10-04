Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.68. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 3,357 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $16.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -270.26%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

