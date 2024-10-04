Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) PT Raised to $96.00

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.54. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 207.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $1,964,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at $637,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.