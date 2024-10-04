Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.52 ($10.65) and traded as high as GBX 912.64 ($12.21). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 900 ($12.04), with a volume of 33,650 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £369.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,368.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 854.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 796.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 3,947.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.81), for a total value of £155,329.92 ($207,771.43). Also, insider Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.18), for a total value of £11,361.24 ($15,196.95). 39.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

