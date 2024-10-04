Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Simon Walther Acquires 598 Shares

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther purchased 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 906 ($12.12) per share, with a total value of £5,417.88 ($7,247.03).
Simon Walther also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Simon Walther sold 1,359 shares of Cohort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 836 ($11.18), for a total transaction of £11,361.24 ($15,196.95).
Cohort Stock Up 0.2 %
Cohort stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 902 ($12.07). The stock had a trading volume of 39,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,380.53 and a beta of 0.56. Cohort plc has a 12-month low of GBX 456 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 854.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 796.52.
Cohort Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
About Cohort
Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.
