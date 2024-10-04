Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.23 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 120401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 107.62%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $204,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

