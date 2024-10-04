Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $395.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $403.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

