Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $7.82 on Friday, reaching $402.33. The stock had a trading volume of 254,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,399. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $407.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.6% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,836,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

