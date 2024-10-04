Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $404.90 and last traded at $404.90, with a volume of 6458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.51.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 13.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

