Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Community Bank System in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE:CBU opened at $57.33 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Community Bank System had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 57.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 152.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $3,558,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 239.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

