Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading Down 0% – Here’s Why

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.99. 2,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Community Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Middletown Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Frederick and Washington counties in Maryland and Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Its primary deposit products include demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as lending products comprise real estate mortgages, commercial business loans, and instalment loans.

