Community West Bancshares to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Community West Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Community West Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community West Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

CWBC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $340.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.42. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $31,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $10,532,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

