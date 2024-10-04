Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 129.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 187,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 483.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 187,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,453,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 690.4% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 90,373 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.