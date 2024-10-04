Comparing SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) & Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SRIVARU and Kandi Technologies Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 69.85 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $124.61 million 1.33 $10,000.00 $0.03 63.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group -0.98% -0.31% -0.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SRIVARU and Kandi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SRIVARU beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

