Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.13. 846,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,399,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFLT. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Confluent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Confluent Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $207,174.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,904,631.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,071.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,833,388. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after buying an additional 669,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Confluent by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $193,403,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $134,132,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

